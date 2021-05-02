IN THE GARDEN | Container gardens the perfect solution for any space

PREMIUM

Container gardens are just that — a garden grown in a container. The value is in their flexibility.



They may be installed anywhere — up stairs, on a veranda, at the kitchen door where it is convenient to grow herbs, as sentinels to announce a front door, hanging from the rafters of a stoep, in a huge garden or a home where there isn't one at all, at business entrances or in a shady spot where nothing else will grow ... ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.