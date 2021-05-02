Graaff-Reinet’s Dr David Hume has a vision to elevate female healthcare

Helping women on a medical and human level

PREMIUM

In his job as a medical doctor, Graaff-Reinet’s Dr David Hume gets a front-row seat to how social inequalities can affect women’s health, which is why the solution-driven doctor has opted for obstetrics and gynaecology.



By offering the service in state healthcare facilities, Hume, 32, aims to make it more accessible to girls and women who have suffered gender-based violence. ..

