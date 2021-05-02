Bay moms just want something special this Mother’s Day

A gym membership, pamper session or even flowers picked out of the garden.

Want to spoil mom this Mother’s Day?

Then listen up as the women of Nelson Mandela Bay have their say.

And no, they do not want a spatula or a grater, unless it carries the Le Creuset tag.

“I just want a Mother’s Day where I get celebrated, instead of keeping everyone else happy,” Roxane Labuschagne said.

“Anything where you can see the effort. So a breakfast made by dad and kiddos, or a lunch.

“I love the idea of a picnic where the children can play.

“Handmade or thoughtful gifts such as a pasta necklace. But nothing for the house.

“I do not want a spatula or a new grater for Mother’s Day.

“The only acceptable exception to this rule is if it is Le Creuset,” Labuschagne joked.

Another mom-of-two said all she really wanted was for her husband to remember the special occasion for a change.

This year Mother’s Day falls on Sunday May 9.

And unlike a year ago, where all celebrations had to take place at home in isolation, this year families are spoilt for choice.

While some Gqeberha moms listed game drives, spa days or fancy restaurants as their celebration destinations of choice, others didn't want the occasion to break the bank and opted for picnics, breakfast in bed and homemade cards instead.

“A pop-up-picnic in my garden would be incredible, but I won’t say no to a gym membership,” mother-of-two Mandy Abrahams said.

Another mom suggested a day with no cooking, no work of any kind, and a delicious meal somewhere quiet and special with absolutely no Wi-Fi.

Cherise Swanepoel said her ideal “gift” would be a morning of having her hair done, followed by some child-free shopping — with someone else’s money of course.

Other moms listed spa days, a night away with the family or simply an uninterrupted coffee break as their spoiling of choice.

Whatever you decide, just ensure mom has a moment to relax, connect and enjoy some quality time — or, as Annece Olivier proposed, “just let dad handle absolutely everything in and around the house for 24 hours”.

HeraldLIVE