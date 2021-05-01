Statement to police after heist brought into dispute

A statement given to the police after a brazen daylight cash-in-transit heist was brought into dispute on Friday after the lawyer for the man claimed his client had been threatened and tortured into giving the statement.



On Friday advocate Sakhumzi Nombambela questioned the testimony of retired police officer Solomon Twani, who had taken down the warning statement of Simthembile Qhongoshani, 35, on August 9 2018 after he was arrested in Kwaaiman near Mqanduli village...

