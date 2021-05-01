Your Weekend

Karens around the world unite against name shaming fad

By Kathryn Kimberley - 01 May 2021

“Don’t be a Karen!”

It has become a go-to line against pretty much anyone who complains, but the Karens, Karins and Carens of this world are not taking it lightly...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X