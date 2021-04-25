School names library after principal with a love for sport

It was a bittersweet send-off as Settlers Park Primary School in Walmer bade farewell to principal Jerry van Huyssteen on Friday, after more than 40 years in education.



But Van Huyssteen’s name will live on at the school after the school governing body decided to name the library after him...

