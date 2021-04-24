SA’s students forced to get creative to deal with outstanding fees
Online appeals, providing services, all part of struggle not to drown in debt
What do you do when you are considered too rich to qualify for student funding, but not rich enough to pay for your own studies?
Riddled with debt, several Nelson Mandela University students are making lemonade out of lemons by finding innovative ways to raise funds...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.