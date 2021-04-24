NMU makes mark on global impact rankings

Nelson Mandela University has scored highly in the 2021 global Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

The university ranked fourth in SA after the University of Johannesburg, the University of Pretoria and the University of Cape Town as the top three.

THE Impact Rankings are global performance tables that assess universities against the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — essentially measuring higher education institutions’ contribution to the SDGs.

NMU was among 1,115 universities from 94 countries or regions that participated.

It submitted four reports across three voluntary categories and the compulsory submission required for partnerships for the goals (sustainable development goal 17).

The institution submitted a research report on good health and wellbeing under sustainable development goal 3, life below water under sustainable development goal 14 and life on land under sustainable development goal 15.

For life below water — its strongest ranking — the university ranked 40th globally and is the only SA university to rank in the 14th SDG.

The institution received the highest ranking in SA , alongside UCT and the University of Pretoria.

NMU vice-chancellor Dr Sibongile Muthwa said the results confirmed the institution’s commitment to being an engaged university, to contribute to achieving the SDGs and to social and economic development.

“We are indeed extremely pleased with this achievement, as it exposes years of scholarly and programmatic focus our university has paid on sustainabilityscience and practices,” Muthwa said.

“We thank our deputy vice-chancellor for research, innovation and internationalisation, Dr Thandi Mgwebi, and all colleagues working with her, for making sure that this work is elevated through our participation in the THE Impact Rankings programme.”

She said the university was developing an institutional sustainability sciences hub to position the university as a champion for sustainability science with a uniquely African focus.

HeraldLIVE