Judgment looms for man accused of raping Motherwell grandmother
There was no reason for a grandmother to falsely implicate a man she accused of rape and their relationship was not strained, therefore her evidence could not be flawed, a prosecutor argued on Friday.
State advocate Garth Baartman asked the high court in Gqeberha to convict Xolani Teyise, 44, of the rape of the elderly Motherwell woman...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.