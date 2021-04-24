Judgment looms for man accused of raping Motherwell grandmother

There was no reason for a grandmother to falsely implicate a man she accused of rape and their relationship was not strained, therefore her evidence could not be flawed, a prosecutor argued on Friday.



State advocate Garth Baartman asked the high court in Gqeberha to convict Xolani Teyise, 44, of the rape of the elderly Motherwell woman...

