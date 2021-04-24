Gqeberha beachfront flats sex-pest claims

One trustee asks other women to come forward, another vows to sue

As a female security guard at well-known Gqeberha beachfront apartment block The Beaches filed a sexual assault complaint against a fellow employee this week, a woman tenant came forward with similar claims.



The guard reported the criminal complaint against the man on Thursday after attempts to have the matter resolved internally failed...

