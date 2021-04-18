Commuters left stranded as protesters set buses, trucks alight

Algoa Bus halts service on several routes after suffering R8m in damages

Daily they wake up at dawn and head in different directions to make ends meet for their families, yet when a spate of violent protests saw buses and trucks burnt to ash this week, it was the powerless working class who bore the brunt.



Some, if lucky, arrived late to work, while others simply could not afford to take multiple taxis as the buses they relied on were gone...

