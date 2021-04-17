WATCH | Crops wiped out in hours as Karoo farmers fight devastating locust invasion
Precious grazing wiped out in hours, with no end in sight
For three months, Jannie Louw watched over the crops that would have fed his 15 stud merino rams for a month.
This week, the Sterkfontein farmer looked on helplessly as his fields were wiped out in less than three hours by a swarm of voracious locusts...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.