Your Weekend

WATCH | Crops wiped out in hours as Karoo farmers fight devastating locust invasion

Precious grazing wiped out in hours, with no end in sight

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 17 April 2021

For three months, Jannie Louw watched over the crops that would have fed his 15 stud merino rams for a month.

This week, the Sterkfontein farmer looked on helplessly as his fields were wiped out in less than three hours by a swarm of voracious locusts...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops
Cookhouse police abuse exposed

Most Read

X