‘Bay’s instability will further dishearten investors’
Economists say outlook is dire amid protests, disruptions to industry, drought
Violent disruptions to commerce and industry, a crippling drought and intermittent protests are severely hampering efforts to revive Nelson Mandela Bay’s flagging economy.
Add the latest round of load-shedding and setbacks to SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the mix, and the outlook for the metro is dire...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.