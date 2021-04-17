Your Weekend

‘Bay’s instability will further dishearten investors’

Economists say outlook is dire amid protests, disruptions to industry, drought

By John Harvey - 17 April 2021

Violent disruptions to commerce and industry, a crippling drought and intermittent  protests are severely hampering efforts to revive Nelson Mandela Bay’s flagging economy.

Add the latest round of load-shedding and setbacks to SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the mix, and the outlook for the metro is dire...

