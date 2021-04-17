Addo’s Dreyer becomes first-ever woman head ranger at Kruger

Loss for the Eastern Cape but 'rhino whisperer' will be driving landmark turnaround strategy in Kruger to stem poaching scourge

Addo Elephant National Park conservation manager and “rhino whisperer” Cathy Dreyer has been appointed as the first-ever female head ranger at SA’s flagship, the Kruger National Park.



It will be a huge loss for Addo, where Dreyer successfully filled the boots left by previous conservation manager John Adendorff, who moved to Malawi, but it is a boost for Kruger, where poaching is ravaging the park’s precious rhino population...

