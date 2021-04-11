In the garden with Julia Smith

IN THE GARDEN | Green security: The art of defensive gardening

PREMIUM

Burglars may not know the name Ecephalartos horridus, but they would never forget an encounter with its thorny armour. The cycad’s stiff and treacherous razor-like spines of tough blue-grey foliage rip the skin when you get anywhere near it.



That’s the reason our neighbour planted this cycad below their bathroom window...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.