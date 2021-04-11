Brawl in quiet suburb between angry owls stuns experts
Animal specialists were left astounded on Friday morning after two feisty female owls, spotted in the tranquil suburb of Ben Kamma, got their claws into each other, and could not even be separated by concerned residents.
Bay animal rescue specialist Arnold Slabbert, who explained that female owls were not usually known to have territorial spats, said it was the “most amazing sight” he had ever seen...
