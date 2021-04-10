The real reason dolphins and whales have big brains
It’s about maintaining functional temperature — not intelligence
We have all heard the mantra that dolphins and whales (cetaceans) are highly intelligent animals. Some claim they’re on par with great apes and humans — maybe even smarter. But where does this concept come from?
There are two lines of thought...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.