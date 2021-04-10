Swimmers achieve Paralympic qualification times

Records smashed in national champs at Newton Park pool

PREMIUM

Paralympic hopefuls Christian Sadie and Kat Swanepoel will be putting in a lot of hard work over the next few months as they look to reach top shape ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan later this year.



Swanepoel picked up two gold medals in the pool on day two of the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships in the 100m breaststroke and backstroke events. ..

