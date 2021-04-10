MBDA ordered to activate meeting to adopt AG report
The Mandela Bay Development Agency has been instructed to call an immediate board meeting to adopt the auditor-general’s report,
This comes after the agency’s acting CEO, Debbie Hendricks, told councillors at a Nelson Mandela Bay municipal public accounts (Mpac) committee on Friday that the board had not yet adopted the 2019/20 financial year report...
