MBDA ordered to activate meeting to adopt AG report

The Mandela Bay Development Agency has been instructed to call an immediate board meeting to adopt the auditor-general’s report,



This comes after the agency’s acting CEO, Debbie Hendricks, told councillors at a Nelson Mandela Bay municipal public accounts (Mpac) committee on Friday that the board had not yet adopted the 2019/20 financial year report...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.