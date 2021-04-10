Judges weigh in on virtual hearings

Judges and advocates from across SA have debated the pros and cons of court proceedings moving to virtual hearings during the Covid-19 lockdown, with some participants, mostly from the Eastern Cape, flagging the difficulties presented by unequal internet access and high data costs.



An hour-long, first-of-its-kind hybrid panel discussion on the issue, hosted by the Hanns Seidel Foundation and the University of Cape Town’s Democratic Governance and Rights Unit, took place on Wednesday evening...

