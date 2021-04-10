Customers fetching their vehicles end up at Bay coffin-maker

Dead end for car scam victims

A retired businessman, a domestic worker and an ex-politician have been drawn into an elaborate scam involving people believing they will pick up their newly bought vehicles from a legitimate car dealership, only to end up at a coffin-making business instead.



Many victims who do not quality for vehicle financing fork out thousands of rand to pay deposits in a “rent-to-own” car deal, only to lose their cash and have their dreams of ever owning a car dashed...

