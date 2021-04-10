Cape cooking queen Fatima Sydow dishes up sugar and spice in new book
Cape Malay cooking queen Fatima Sydow made her first 100-litre pot of curry with her mother at the age of 16 and has been sharing her popular recipes ever since.
Today the jovial cook and caterer is a household name in the Western Cape, with her own range of spices, a TV show on YouTube and a massive international Facebook following...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.