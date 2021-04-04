Should we set boundaries in our marriages?
This is one of those questions people will have different answers, and importantly, different motivations either for or against. However, we believe yes, you should have boundaries in your marriage for your relationship to flourish in a healthy manner.
In a relational sense, boundaries are the acceptable limits a couple sets in place to set them apart from others and ultimately, to protect themselves and their relationship...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.