SA sauvignon blancs the toast of international wine competition

Years of hard work are now bearing fruit for the SA wine industry, which excelled recently at one of the most celebrated competitions for sauvignon blanc in the world.



The wines showcased by SA distillers proved to be among the best, with Tokara’s Reserve Collection Sauvignon Blanc 2020 making history when it was awarded the Dubourdieu trophy for the best competing sauvignon blanc at the 12th Concours Mondial du Sauvignon in Brussels in February. ..

