Someone must answer for metro car-hire shocker
At a time when so many Nelson Mandela Bay residents, and South Africans at large, lost their jobs, shut their businesses and joined the unemployment queue, the municipality felt it prudent (yes, that was sarcasm) to spend R204,600 hiring a car for four months.
The car was rented for former council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya between July and October 2020 as her official vehicle had been taken in for repairs...
