RECIPE | Celebrate mousse day for the love of chocolate

PREMIUM

National Chocolate Mousse Day falls on April 3 this year — lip-smackingly in the middle of Easter weekend, a time when chocolate is almost obligatory.



A far cry from chocolate mallow Easter eggs or bunnies, though, an elegant chocolate mousse is a more adult way to enjoy chocolate...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.