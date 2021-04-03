Play inspired by death-row prisoner's story, Gqeberha writer says

Gqeberha’s multi-award-winning playwright, Nompumezo Buzani, who is also a nurse by profession, believes theatre is a form of art “that needs to be ploughed in the minds of pupils from a young age”.



The acclaimed writer, who after winning the 2019 Women in Writing award had the accolade renamed after her by the department of sports, recreation, arts and culture, was speaking after staging her latest production, Embizeni, at the Athenaeum this week, while also celebrating World Theatre Day on March 27...

