Knysna opts for prepaid water meters

Losses through leaks and incorrect readings will be avoided, says acting municipal manager

Knysna municipal bosses have pinned their hopes on what they call sophisticated water meters to solve their water woes.



The town has started installing the water meters, which acting municipal manager Dawid Adonis says will result in water losses through leaks and faulty water readings being a thing of the past...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.