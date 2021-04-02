Something for 'everybunny' this weekend

The Easter bunny will come out to play at various events scheduled to take place in Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds this weekend.

From markets to Easter egg hunts, religious services and music festivals, there is something for just about everyone to enjoy.

Friday:

The Easter bunny and his superhero squad, Superman, Spiderman, Iron Man, Elsa and Anna, are all geared up to keep residents and holidaymakers entertained at the first Kouga Easter Festival.

The fun-filled carnival will come to a close on Monday, with the bulk of the action taking place at Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay.

The programme includes the action-packed Je’Vista One Touch Rugby Tournament, something for soccer fans, as well as an open water swim competition.

There will also be various food stalls.

Saturday:

An Easter egg hunt will take place at the Stone Castle children’s party venue in Pari Park.

Children can meet the Easter bunny and will receive ice-creams and treats. Tickets cost R65 per child and the venue accepts cash only.

If you are planning to purchase gifts for loved ones, the Easter Market at the Italian Club is the place to be between 9am and 2pm.

There will be a variety of food trucks, second-hand goods and also new items on sale.

Event organiser Alida Malan said popular Gqeberha musician Wayne Kallis would entertain the crowds with live music.

Malan was excited about what she called an “old-school” chocolate and vanilla combination soft-serve ice-cream, available at the Slush Puppy stall. She said it was a treat not easy to come by any more.

The Social Easter Weekend Lifestyle event will meanwhile kick off at noon at the PE Yacht Club.

Mimi the DJ, Richy Rich and Darryn D & Lamond are set to take over the decks.

Limited tickets are available at the gate on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Sunday:

For those itching to put on their dancing shoes, Cape Town artist Youngsta and Gqeberha’s Early B will be performing at the Brick & Mortar venue in North End.

Tickets are pre-sold and Covid-19 regulations apply. Contact 079-528-3049 to book.

If you decide to avoid the pots and pans, you can indulge in some pickled fish for starters at an Easter Lunch which will be hosted at St Francis Links.

The venue will also host an Easter egg hunt and children can meet the Easter bunny. Reservations are essential by contacting: 042-200-4500.

For a laid-back Easter Sunday, the gates for an outdoor cinema and drive-in picnic will open at 6.30pm at the Victoria Park Sports Club where the film Risen will be showing.

Bring your blankets, camping chairs, or hang out in your vehicle, drive-in style.

Scrumptious food and snacks are available by pre-order or on the day. Tickets are available at the gate from R75 or via Quicket. For bookings call: 061-387-1135.

Monday:

Face and pebble painting, cupcake decorating and an Easter egg hunt will also take place at Chrisuella Playground and Party Venue along Draaifontein Road.

Children must find painted pebbles to win an Easter prize. While there is no entrance fee, bookings are essential.

