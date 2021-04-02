Your Weekend

Patensie woman who stole R6m jailed for 8 years

Tears in court as convicted fraudster learns her fate

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 02 April 2021

It will not be a good Friday for a 25-year-old Patensie woman, who will wake up behind bars after being sentenced to an effective eight years for defrauding her employer of more than R6m.

Silence fell in the courtroom on Thursday afternoon after magistrate Lionel Lindoor sentenced An-Nei Stumke in the Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish
The Renaming of Port Elizabeth, Its Airport and Uitenhage

Most Read

X