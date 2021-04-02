Patensie woman who stole R6m jailed for 8 years
Tears in court as convicted fraudster learns her fate
It will not be a good Friday for a 25-year-old Patensie woman, who will wake up behind bars after being sentenced to an effective eight years for defrauding her employer of more than R6m.
Silence fell in the courtroom on Thursday afternoon after magistrate Lionel Lindoor sentenced An-Nei Stumke in the Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha...
