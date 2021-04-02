Failed engine part and ‘error of judgment’ led to pilot’s death

Fingers have been pointed to the failure of a single engine component that led to Rego Burger’s plane crashing into the Baakens Valley in June 2018.



The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) released a detailed report earlier this week after an in-depth investigation into the accident that cost the experienced 56-year-old Gqeberha pilot his life. ..

