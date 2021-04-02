Dean Carelse: lewd texts allegedly involving a minor resurface
Messages suggest former Bay teacher facing porn charges in Australia had sexual encounter with a minor
Court documents show former Gqeberha teacher Dean Carelse sent lewd text messages that appear to suggest he had a sexual encounter with a minor — almost 20 years before his arrest on child pornography charges in Australia.
As far back as 2002, Carelse had sent the messages to his ex-boyfriend...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.