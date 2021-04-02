Dean Carelse: lewd texts allegedly involving a minor resurface

Messages suggest former Bay teacher facing porn charges in Australia had sexual encounter with a minor

PREMIUM

Court documents show former Gqeberha teacher Dean Carelse sent lewd text messages that appear to suggest he had a sexual encounter with a minor — almost 20 years before his arrest on child pornography charges in Australia.



As far back as 2002, Carelse had sent the messages to his ex-boyfriend...

