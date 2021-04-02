April Fool's Day: The funnies ... and the not so funnies

You may have been feeling a little hot under the collar thinking of a sexy Candy’s girl on a strip pole in a party bus, and while we are sorry to disappoint, if you believed the story, then we got you!

An article in Thursday’s Herald stating that the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) buses were being turned into double-decker party buses, was nothing more than an April Fool’s joke.

While some of our readers are just too smart to be fooled, the consensus was that the idea to hire out the buses for bachelor and bachelorette parties was actually quite a good one.

“This may be an April Fool’s joke, but they are just going to ruin ... this may well be a good idea for Christmas parties,” Louise Westerman said.

Danny Eldridge agreed, saying: “It could be a great idea, especially with today’s date in mind.”