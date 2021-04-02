A happy Easter for even the dairy-free
When children think about Easter, they usually picture the Easter bunny and the yummy chocolates he hides on Sunday morning.
But for the parents of children with milk allergies, filling their Easter baskets can be a challenging task...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.