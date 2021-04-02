Your Weekend

A happy Easter for even the dairy-free

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 02 April 2021

When children think about Easter, they usually picture the Easter bunny and the yummy chocolates he hides on Sunday morning.

But for the parents of children with milk allergies, filling their Easter baskets can be a challenging task...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish
The Renaming of Port Elizabeth, Its Airport and Uitenhage

Most Read

X