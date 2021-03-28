Ban on tobacco changed lives and improved lifestyles

It took a worldwide pandemic and a hard national lockdown to get one Gqeberha man to kick a habit, decades later, which has given him a new zest for life.



Ali Kader of Malabar lit his first cigarette at the age of 18, something he now regrets at the age of 70...

