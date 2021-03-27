Tiger siblings settling into new enclosure at Seaview Predator Park
An old enclosure at the Seaview Predator Park received two new residents this week.
Siberian tiger siblings Jasper and Jade were born at the park eight years ago and have remained behind the scenes until now. The pair were moved to an enclosure on Wednesday to add to visitors’ already memorable viewing experience...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.