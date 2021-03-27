Tiger siblings settling into new enclosure at Seaview Predator Park

An old enclosure at the Seaview Predator Park received two new residents this week.



Siberian tiger siblings Jasper and Jade were born at the park eight years ago and have remained behind the scenes until now. The pair were moved to an enclosure on Wednesday to add to visitors’ already memorable viewing experience...

