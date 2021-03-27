Your Weekend

Provincial Arrive Alive campaign kicks off in time for Easter

By Devon Koen - 27 March 2021

As the Easter weekend approaches, the Eastern Cape department of transport and its various stakeholders launched the 2021 provincial Easter Arrive Alive campaign on Friday morning, in a bid to prevent unnecessary loss of life on the roads.

Hosted at one of the province’s busiest traffic junctions, near Aberdeen where the N9 and the R61 roads meet, the campaign was attended by transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga...

