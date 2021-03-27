Laughs, dedication and fearlessness remembered

Tributes to councillors who made an impact on the metro

PREMIUM

In 2020, the Nelson Mandela Bay council lost four councillors, as a result of Covid-19.



Leaving one of the biggest gaps in council was former mayor, deputy mayor, member of the mayoral committee and UDM member who had been a councillor for 15 years, Mongameli Bobani...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.