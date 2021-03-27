A prayer for the past, and the future
Religious leaders went down on their knees on Friday to pray for the victims lost — and for the heartache still to come as a result of Covid-19.
Bamb’isandla Sam LooksAbility Foundation, in partnership with various church leaders around the Bay, on Friday gathered at the Crossroads taxi rank in Motherwell NU1 for a candlelight prayer session to remember those who had succumbed to the Covid-19 virus over the past year.
The foundation was established in 2018 to support victims of abuse, to educate young men, and those with disabilities through workshops and festivals by throwing their weight behind those who needed help overcoming tragedy.
Attending the session were members of the public, officials from the SA Police Service, and the department of health.
Foundation head Looks Matoto said the virus had been cruel to humankind.
He said the prayer session was dedicated to those who still felt a void from losing family members.
“Our society was deeply affected, poverty was much more pronounced and we lost many of our people to the pandemic,” he said.
Siphumze Guluwe, 31, attended the prayer session.
She lost her 65-year-old mother to Covid-19 complications.
Breaking down, she recalled the pain her mother had experienced while they were unable to do anything for her.
“My mother was diabetic, and that made her victim to the virus. Our hearts are still bleeding, especially when my six-year-old daughter keeps on asking when her grandmother is coming back,” she said.
Guluwe said
sessions like these were needed to help ease the pain and to provide a sense of support.
Capt Mzoxolo Tobani said it was not easy working during the hard lockdown.
He said many SAPS members had succumbed to the virus.
HeraldLIVE
