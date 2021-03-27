A prayer for the past, and the future

Religious leaders went down on their knees on Friday to pray for the victims lost — and for the heartache still to come as a result of Covid-19.

Bamb’isandla Sam LooksAbility Foundation, in partnership with various church leaders around the Bay, on Friday gathered at the Crossroads taxi rank in Motherwell NU1 for a candlelight prayer session to remember those who had succumbed to the Covid-19 virus over the past year.

The foundation was established in 2018 to support victims of abuse, to educate young men, and those with disabilities through workshops and festivals by throwing their weight behind those who needed help overcoming tragedy.

Attending the session were members of the public, officials from the SA Police Service, and the department of health.

Foundation head Looks Matoto said the virus had been cruel to humankind.

He said the prayer session was dedicated to those who still felt a void from losing family members.

“Our society was deeply affected, poverty was much more pronounced and we lost many of our people to the pandemic,” he said.