John Kani steps up to deliver Earth Hour video

Man’s attitude to planet must change, actor warns

Preventing environmental loss is not just humanity’s moral duty, it is critical to the very existence of the human race.



This is the gist of the bold message Gqeberha’s multi-award-winning actor, director and playwright Dr John Kani delivered in a campaign video by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) SA in honour of Earth Hour on Saturday...

