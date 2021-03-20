Zuzu’s African fare is rich in flavour and heritage

Richmond Hill eatery is ‘buzzing’ its owner says, after opening in February

PREMIUM

New Richmond Hill restaurant Zuzu, The Taste of My Heritage, aims to give its customers just that, a homely and flavourful taste of African traditional food.



Owner Khanysa Zusange Klaas Hambile has run her own events firm for several years and, when catering for these, saw there was an appetite for traditional Eastern Cape comfort food...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.