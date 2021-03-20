Zuzu’s African fare is rich in flavour and heritage
Richmond Hill eatery is ‘buzzing’ its owner says, after opening in February
New Richmond Hill restaurant Zuzu, The Taste of My Heritage, aims to give its customers just that, a homely and flavourful taste of African traditional food.
Owner Khanysa Zusange Klaas Hambile has run her own events firm for several years and, when catering for these, saw there was an appetite for traditional Eastern Cape comfort food...
