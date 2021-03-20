Workers protest against retrenchment plans
About 70 DHL supply chain workers have been protesting against the planned retrenchment of 65 employees, which the company said was necessary r for it to remain competitive.
And 134 Spar distribution workers also began protest action on Thursday, demanding a salary increase. They want to be paid R12,500 after deductions — up from R5,000...
