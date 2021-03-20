Political parties prepare to mark Human Rights Day in Bay
Human Rights Day will be commemorated on Sunday and though there won’t be the usual mass rallies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, political parties in the Bay are gearing up for community engagements.
This year, the ANC in the Nelson Mandela Bay region, with the Uitenhage Massacre Foundation, will visit heritage sites and hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Langa Massacre Memorial...
