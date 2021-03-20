Nelson Mandela Bay businesses battle on as power and water crunch looms

Nelson Mandela Bay businesses caught between a new wave of load-shedding and a savage drought are battling on despite an uncertain future.



Local businesses and the municipality have spoken out after this week’s announcement by Eskom CEO Andre de Ridder that South Africans should expect another five years of load-shedding...

