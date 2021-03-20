Detractors obsessed with me, Mabuyane says

Premier resists calls for him to step down after Fort Hare fiasco

With his detractors calling for his removal, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has described those baying for his blood as obsessed with him and willing to try every trick in the book to see the back of him.



The political knives are out for Mabuyane, with some ANC members and one opposition party saying his deregistration from pursuing a public administration master’s degree at the University of Fort Hare should be enough for him to step down...

