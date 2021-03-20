Algoa bus strike over after company secures interdict
A court interdict has put an end to the strike by Algoa Bus Company drivers, with the company saying services would resume on Saturday.
Angry bus drivers burnt tyres and protested outside the company’s offices on Friday morning, demanding Covid-19 TERS payouts and short-time pay...
