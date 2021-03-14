Mighty but oh-so-cute mongoose pups thrive

Two female mongoose pups Nixie and Rio, found last year in St Francis Bay along a bush path, are flourishing under the foster care of a Gqeberha resident — and despite their demands, they are oh so cute!



Animal activists have warned, however, that no matter how cute these creatures may be, the wild is where they belong...

