Your Weekend

Mighty but oh-so-cute mongoose pups thrive

By Raahil Sain - 14 March 2021

Two female mongoose pups Nixie and Rio, found last year in St Francis Bay along a bush path, are flourishing under the foster care of a Gqeberha resident — and despite their demands, they are oh so cute!

Animal activists have warned, however, that no matter how cute these creatures may be, the wild is where they belong...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X