Gqeberha library renovation at standstill over R14m

Eight years after closing, city attraction must wait for extra funds to complete repairs



While millions have been pumped into the renovation of the Gqeberha main library, its doors remain shut as an additional R14m is needed to complete the work.



Sports, recreation, arts and culture (SRAC) executive director Noxolo Nqwazi told councillors during a municipal public accounts committee meeting on Thursday the city had seen no value for the R21m the city had already spent on the upgrades as more money was needed beforethe library’s doors could open...

