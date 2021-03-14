Your Weekend

All-in-one post-Covid-19 clinic provides tools to aid healing

PREMIUM
By Raahil Sain - 14 March 2021

A Gqeberha couple, both doctors, have opened the doors to a Post-Covid Recovery Centre which deals with the lingering after-effects of the virus, both physical and mental.

Dr Joshua Gernetzky and Dr Tarnia Raad had first-hand experience with a loved one battling with simple day-to-day tasks like waking up, getting dressed, short-term memory issues, fatigue and a lack of energy to get through an average day’s work...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X