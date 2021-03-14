All-in-one post-Covid-19 clinic provides tools to aid healing
A Gqeberha couple, both doctors, have opened the doors to a Post-Covid Recovery Centre which deals with the lingering after-effects of the virus, both physical and mental.
Dr Joshua Gernetzky and Dr Tarnia Raad had first-hand experience with a loved one battling with simple day-to-day tasks like waking up, getting dressed, short-term memory issues, fatigue and a lack of energy to get through an average day’s work...
