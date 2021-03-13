‘My hopes are always sky-high’
Five years ago he was a happy, chubby boy who seemed perfectly healthy, but things took a turn for the worse when Ghulaam Brown started to lose weight dramatically in 2018.
The years to follow would see the Malabar teenager and his parents, Shaakir and Siehaam, knock on one doctor’s door after the next, seeking answers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.