‘My hopes are always sky-high’

PREMIUM

Five years ago he was a happy, chubby boy who seemed perfectly healthy, but things took a turn for the worse when Ghulaam Brown started to lose weight dramatically in 2018.



The years to follow would see the Malabar teenager and his parents, Shaakir and Siehaam, knock on one doctor’s door after the next, seeking answers...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.